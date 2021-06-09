The leader of the Belarusian opposition in exile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday called for an international investigation into the alleged crimes committed by the regime of authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko.

"I urge the initiation of an international court to lead the investigation into the crimes of Lukashenko's dictatorship in the past and during the 2020 elections," Tikhanovskaya said at the Czech Senate during a five day visit to the country.

The opposition leader denounced the violence and terror perpetrated by the Belarus regime against its own people and called on Prague to lead a criminal case against Lukashenko.

Thousands of people have been imprisoned over the past year in Belarus for participating in peaceful protests and for wearing the wrong color trousers — referring to red and white that have become a symbol of the opposition movement — Tikhanovskaya said.