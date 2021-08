Defected Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya displays a T-shirt with inscription 'I just want to run' as she attends a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, 05 August 2021. EFE/EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsymanouskaya said Tuesday in Warsaw that she is worried about the safety of her relatives after she avoided being forced to leave the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by Belarus Olympic officials.

The athlete, who arrived in Poland on Wednesday, said she spoke with her parents and they told her they were fine. EFE

