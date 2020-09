(FILE) - Maria Kolesnikova (R) a representative of non-registered presidential candidate Victor Babariko, addresses workers of the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant during a strike and protest rally as Belarus president Lukashenko (unseen) visits their plant, in Minsk, Belarus, 17 August 2020 (reissued 07 September 2020). EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

(FILE) - Presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (C), Veronika Tsepkalo (L), wife and representative of non-registered presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo, and Maria Kolesnikova (R) a representative of non-registered presidential candidate Victor Babariko, attend a campaign rally in Baranovichi, Belarus, 02 August 2020 (reissued 07 September 2020). EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

(FILE) - Maria Kolesnikova, a representative of Belarusian politician Viktor Babariko's campaign office and an associate of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, speaks during a press conference in Minsk, Belarus, 11 August 2020 (reissued 07 September 2020). EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova was arrested at the border with Ukraine, state media announced on Tuesday after witnesses said she was snatched from the streets of Minsk.

Eyewitnesses told local media on Monday that they saw her detained by an unknown group of masked men who bundled her into a minibus in the capital.