Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsymanouskaya on Wednesday landed in Vienna during a layover on her planned trip from Tokyo to Warsaw, the Austrian foreign ministry confirmed to national news agency APA.
After landing at 15:08 local time (13:08 GMT) on Austrian Airlines (AUA) flight OS 052, the 24-year-old sprinter was taken in a van with a police escort to an isolated transit area, as witnessed by an Efe reporter on the ground.
She was met by Austrian state secretary Magnus Brunner at a VIP lounge. EFE
