Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (L) arrives at Narita airport near Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was forcibly pulled out from the Tokyo Olympics by her team, is heading to Poland, which offered her an humanitarian visa. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

A police officer and media members gather before the Polish Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (C) walks on her way to board an aircraft at Narita airport near Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A handout photo made available by the Federal Chancellory of Austria shows Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya(L) with Austrian State Secretary Magnus Brunner (R) during a stopover en route to Poland from Tokyo, at Vienna's Schwechat airport, Austria 04 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Florian Schroetter / HANDOUT

Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsymanouskaya on Wednesday landed in Vienna during a layover on her planned trip from Tokyo to Warsaw, the Austrian foreign ministry confirmed to national news agency APA.

After landing at 15:08 local time (13:08 GMT) on Austrian Airlines (AUA) flight OS 052, the 24-year-old sprinter was taken in a van with a police escort to an isolated transit area, as witnessed by an Efe reporter on the ground.

She was met by Austrian state secretary Magnus Brunner at a VIP lounge. EFE

