Belgium won its first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in men’s hockey, after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout win which saw Red Lions goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch put in a stellar performance after the game had ended in a 1-1 tie.
The Belgians arrived in Tokyo committed to improving on the silver medal they earned in Rio 2016, and have successfully cemented their position at the top of international hockey, having won the World Championship in 2018 and the EuroHockey title in 2019.
China again flexed its muscles in the diving, with 14-year-old Quan Hongchan claiming gold in the women’s 10m to continue her country’s undefeated streak in all women’s events of the discipline since Beijing 2008. EFE
efe-lv-ks