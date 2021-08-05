Kevin Durant of USA in action during the Men's Basketball semi final match between USA and Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, 05 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Slovenia's Luka Doncic (R) in action against France's Nicolas Batum (L) during the Men's Basketball semi final match between France and Slovenia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, 05 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas wins the Men's 400m final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Steven Gardiner of Bahamas reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Hongchan Quan of China is being celebrated by her coach after winning in the Women's 10m Platform Diving Final during the Diving events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 5 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Patrick B. Kraemer

Hongchan Quan of China on her way winning in the Women's 10m Platform Diving Final during the Diving events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Daniel Beale of Australia and Victor Wegnez of Belgium in action during the Men's Gold Medal final Hockey match between Australia and Belgium at Oi Hockey Stadium during the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EFE/EPA/JOE GIDDENS

Belgium's Alexander Robby P Hendrickx shoots against Australia during the second quarter of the Men's Gold Medal match during the Field Hockey events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Belgium won its first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in men’s hockey, after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout win which saw Red Lions goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch put in a stellar performance after the game had ended in a 1-1 tie.

The Belgians arrived in Tokyo committed to improving on the silver medal they earned in Rio 2016, and have successfully cemented their position at the top of international hockey, having won the World Championship in 2018 and the EuroHockey title in 2019.

China again flexed its muscles in the diving, with 14-year-old Quan Hongchan claiming gold in the women’s 10m to continue her country’s undefeated streak in all women’s events of the discipline since Beijing 2008. EFE

efe-lv-ks