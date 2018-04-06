Attorney Christophe Marchand (c) speaks to reporters after leaving a hearing for three former Catalan officials at the Palace of Justice in Brussels on April 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Patricia Torres

Former Catalan official Toni Comin speaks to reporters after a court in Brussels released him and two colleagues on April 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Patricia Torres

Former Catalan officials (l-r) Lluis Puig, Toni Comin and Meritxell Serret speak with reporters after a court in Brussels, Belgium, released them on April 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Patricia Torres

Three former members of the regional government of Catalonia whose extradition is being sought by Spain were released late Thursday from a detention facility in Belgium without having to post bail.

Court officials confirmed that Toni Comin, Lluis Puig and Meritxell Serrett will remain in Belgium "under strict conditions," although they said that those conditions were "lighter" than those imposed last November, when the first international arrest warrant was issued for them by Spain.

"The former advisers will have to remain in Belgium and report their place of residence and telephone number," said the spokesperson for the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office.

In that regard, one of the former Catalan officials' attorneys, Christophe Marchand, said upon leaving the court that his clients cannot leave Belgian territory "without the judge's authorization" and that there is a judicial hearing that "they must attend."

In addition, Marchand said that he expects the definitive hearing to decide upon their extradition will occur "in the coming weeks," although this could take some time.

Comin hailed the Belgian judge's decision to reporters and said that it constitutes a "victory," adding that the crime of rebellion, with which he and his colleagues have been charged by the Spanish government "cannot be justified."

He also rejected the possibility of being extradited to Spain on the other charge he and his colleagues are facing: misappropriation or misuse of public funds.

"We haven't misappropriated a single euro of public money ... It seems that the Spanish judiciary doesn't understand the difference between illegality and crime," he claimed.