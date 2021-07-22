Medics attend to undocumented person who went on hunger strike at a church in the center of Brussels, Belgium, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Undocumented persons who went on hunger strike rest at a church in the center of Brussels, Belgium, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A “neutral zone” has been abilitated by the Belgian government to individually review claims to residence permits by about 400 undocumented migrants, after reaching a tentative deal Wednesday that ended a month-long hunger strike.

The migrants, who had camped inside the Saint John the Baptist Church in Brussels, decided to suspend the hunger strike after the government offered to evaluate long-term residency, integration and family reunification for the migrants in Belgium, according to a spokesperson for the strikers, Ahmed.EFE

