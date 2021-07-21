An undocumented person who went on hunger strike rests at a church in the center of Brussels, Belgium, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Hundreds of undocumented migrants undertaking a months-long hunger strike to demand better conditions and residential permits after years living in Belgium have decided to temporarily suspend the protest after reaching agreements with the government.

The action, which garnered international media coverage, threatened to rock the Belgian government after the Socialist Party and greens Ecolo told Prime Minister Alexander De Croo that they would abandon the coalition if any of the migrants died as a result of the hunger strike.EFE

