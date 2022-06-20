Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks to the press next to the portrait of Patrice Lumumba, the first democratically elected prime minister of Congo, in Brussels, Belgium, 20 June 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Representatives of the Congolese Diaspora react during a ceremony for late Patrice Lumumba, the first democratically elected prime minister of Congo, in Brussels, Belgium, 20 June 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Francois Lumumba (C, front), son of late Patrice Lumumba, the first democratically elected prime minister of Congo, stands before his father's coffin during a ceremony in Brussels, Belgium, 20 June 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

(L-R, front row) Roland, Juliana and Francois Lumumba, children of late Patrice Lumumba, the first democratically elected prime minister of Congo, stand before their father's coffin during a ceremony in Brussels, Belgium, 20 June 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Belgian authorities on Monday returned a gold-capped tooth that belonged to Congolese independence icon Patrice Lumumba, who was executed in 1961.

Lumumba was serving as the newly independent Congo’s first prime minister when he was brutally arrested, imprisoned and executed alongside two of his lieutenants on January 17, 1961 at the age of 36.

Both Belgian officers and American CIA agents were complicit in the independence hero’s slaying and had tried to kill him previously by poisoning his toothpaste.

The following day, the Congolese National Movement founder’s body was dismembered and dissolved in acid to wipe any evidence of the crime.

