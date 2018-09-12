An Egyptair Boeing 737-800 is towed away from the runway after crashing at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, in Belgrade, Serbia, 12 September 2018. EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

An international airport in the Serbian capital Belgrade reopened to air traffic Wednesday after it was temporarily closed on the morning when an aircraft experienced technical problems during landing.

A Boeing 737-800 belonging to EgyptAir was removed from the only runway at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport, an epa-efe photojournalist on the ground reported.

"Belgrade Airport Nikola Tesla is now open for traffic as we expect first take-offs and landings," the airport tweeted on its official page.

Local media reported that the plane's tires had suffered blowouts.

"The plane of Egypt's EgyptAir which, without passengers, landed at the Belgrade airport at 4.11 am, remained on the runway due to technical problems," the transport hub had said earlier.

Air Serbia said its flights had been re-routed to other airports in the region and warned of delays while the situation returned to normal.

The airline said flights to Moscow, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Thessaloniki had been canceled due to the airport's temporary closure.