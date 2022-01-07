Orthodox Christians celebrated Christmas Day on Friday amid surging coronavirus cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Unlike Catholics and Protestants who follow the Gregorian calendar, Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Day according to the Julian calendar, on January 7.
Ukrainians dressed in traditional attire sang carols as they walked from house to house in Pirogovo village near Kiev while in Northern Macedonia, believers attended Christmas mass despite a sharp increase in infections.
Meanwhile, Patriarch Kirill I of Moscow and All Russia spoke of the challenges presented by the pandemic in his traditional Christmas message to Russian Orthodox believers.
