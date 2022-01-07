Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas mass at the Church of the Savior of the Miraculous Image, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 07 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

The head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, Archbishop Stefan (L), blesses the believers during the Christmas mass at the St. Kliment central Orthodox church in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 07 January 2022.EFE/EPA/Georgi Licovski

An Orthodox priest gives holy wine and bread to believers after the Christmas mass at the St. Kliment central Orthodox church in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 07 January 2022. EFE/EPA/Georgi Licovski

Ukrainians wearing traditional attire sing Christmas carols as they walk from house to house in Pirogovo village, near Kiev, Ukraine, 07 January 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Orthodox Christians celebrated Christmas Day on Friday amid surging coronavirus cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Unlike Catholics and Protestants who follow the Gregorian calendar, Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Day according to the Julian calendar, on January 7.

Ukrainians dressed in traditional attire sang carols as they walked from house to house in Pirogovo village near Kiev while in Northern Macedonia, believers attended Christmas mass despite a sharp increase in infections.

Meanwhile, Patriarch Kirill I of Moscow and All Russia spoke of the challenges presented by the pandemic in his traditional Christmas message to Russian Orthodox believers.

(...)