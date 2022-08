People and media gather to see firefighters and members of a search and rescue team conduct a mission to move a Beluga whale that strayed into France's Seine river to a saltwater basin, near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock-in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A team of rescuers prepared an operation to move a lost Beluga whale locked in the Seine river in Saint Pierre la Garenne, Normandy Region, France, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

A handout photo made available by the non-profit marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd shows a lost Beluga whale swimming in a lock of the Seine river in Saint Pierre la Garenne, Normandy Region, France, 07 August 2022 (issued 08 August 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/SEA SHEPHERD FRANCE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Beluga whale that strayed into France's Seine river swims near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock-in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, 09 August 2022. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A beluga whale that was found stranded in the River Seine about 70 kilometers from Paris has died during a delicate rescue operation, French authorities said Wednesday.

“Despite an unprecedented rescue operation, it is with sadness that we announce the cetacean's death,” authorities of Calvados, in north-western France, said.

(...)