Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 10 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JUANJO MARTIN

French forward Karim Benzema, one of Real Madrid's top scorers of all times, could be a surprise call up for the upcoming Euro 2020, Le Parisien reported Tuesday.

Benzema has not been summoned for international duty in over five years due to his alleged involvement a blackmail and sex scandal.

Since then, he has missed Euro 2016, in which France lost the final to Portugal, as well as the team’s successful run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The forward, who scored 27 goals for France and has 81 caps, has shone this season with Real Madrid, bagging 22 goals in LaLiga.