Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (R) celebrates after scoring a goal that was later disallowed during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Sporting Lisbon in Manchester, England, on 9 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) in action against Sporting's Zouhair Feddal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Manchester, England, on 9 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (R) looks on as Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal during the Champions League knockout stage second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 9 March 2022. EFE/Sergio Perez

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe (R) battles Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the Champions League knockout stage second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 9 March 2022. EFE/J.J Guillen.

Goalscorer Karim Benzema celebrates Real Madrid's victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League knockout stage tie at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 9 March 2022. EFE/Juanjo Martin.

Real Madrid were trailing 0-2 on aggregate Wednesday an hour into the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie with Paris Saint-Germain when Karim Benzema exploded for three goals to put the Blancos in the quarterfinals.

In Manchester, meanwhile, City drew 0-0 with Sporting to advance to the final eight 5-0 on aggregate.

Despite having won the competition a record 13 times, Real Madrid have only come back to win in the round of 16 after a loss in the first leg on four occasions, most recently in 2016 against Wolfsburg.

PSG looked to have a firm grip on the contest when Kylian Mbappe - widely expected to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window - doubled their advantage with a goal in the 39th minute.

Mbappe scored again in the 54th minute, but the goal was disallowed for an offside, and the Blancos' rebound got under way just after the hour mark thanks to Benzema, who exploited a giveaway by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The French international leveled the tie at 2-2 in the 76th minute and produced the go-ahead goal just two minutes later.

(...)