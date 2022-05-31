Karim Benzema of Real celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Karim Benzema (2-L) of Real Madrid is congratulated by King Felipe VI of Spain (C) after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Karim Benzema (L) of Real celebrates with coach Carlo Ancelotto (2-R) after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been named the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League player of the season, the European football body said Tuesday.

The award from Uefa’s technical observer panel recognized the Frenchman’s crucial role in securing Real Madrid’s 14th European title at the weekend.

It was Benzema’s fifth Champions League trophy since he joined the Spanish powerhouse from Lyon in 2009.

“Not only did Benzema hit double figures for Champions League goals in a single season for the first time in his career, his final tally of 15 earned him top spot in the competition scoring charts,” Uefa said in a statement.

(...)