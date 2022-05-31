Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been named the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League player of the season, the European football body said Tuesday.
The award from Uefa’s technical observer panel recognized the Frenchman’s crucial role in securing Real Madrid’s 14th European title at the weekend.
It was Benzema’s fifth Champions League trophy since he joined the Spanish powerhouse from Lyon in 2009.
“Not only did Benzema hit double figures for Champions League goals in a single season for the first time in his career, his final tally of 15 earned him top spot in the competition scoring charts,” Uefa said in a statement.
