From the left: The "dreamers" Angel Antonio Aviña, Chantal Lopez Victoria, Itzel Estevez Garcia, Mauricio Lopez Rodriguez and Jos Rodrigo Rojas Martinez posing for EFE on January 22, in Mexico City. EFE / Mario Guzman

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is the Dreamers' top pick to beat Donald Trump in the November election and to put an end to the hostility in the United States against immigrants.

Although they no longer live in the US, Dreamers who have returned to Mexico are closely following the presidential race there, given that a second term for the Republican would further complicate the lives of their relatives living in the US and their chances of one day returning to that country.