United States president Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Wednesday began face-to-face talks in Geneva, in which the pair are expected to discuss a wide-range of bilateral discrepancies with Washington-Moscow relations at their lowest ebb in decades.

The first session at Villa La Grange involved the two heads of state, their top diplomats Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov as well as interpreters. It lasted almost two hours, the Kremlin said. EFE

