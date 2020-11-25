Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa lead the nominations for the Grammy Awards announced in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The US Recording Academy revealed the candidates for the 63rd edition of the most recognized music awards in the world, to be held on Jan. 21, with "Folklore," Swift's album composed during COVID-19 lockdown, and "Black Parade," the song Beyoncé released in the heat of her country's racial justice protests, as the standouts.
Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine nods, followed by Swift and Lipa with six each. EFE-EPA
romu/tw