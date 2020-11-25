Dua Lipa arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

US singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 26 August 2019 (reissued 23 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/DJ JOHNSON

US singer Beyonce poses in the press room during the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA (reissued 24 November 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa lead the nominations for the Grammy Awards announced in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The US Recording Academy revealed the candidates for the 63rd edition of the most recognized music awards in the world, to be held on Jan. 21, with "Folklore," Swift's album composed during COVID-19 lockdown, and "Black Parade," the song Beyoncé released in the heat of her country's racial justice protests, as the standouts.

Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine nods, followed by Swift and Lipa with six each. EFE-EPA

romu/tw