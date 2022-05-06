Real Madrid players celebrate their win over Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League in Madrid, Spain on May 4, 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Competing in the Uefa Champions League is about more than just prestige for Europe’s top clubs because behind the scenes it drums up huge quantities of money that are almost vital to their survival.

Real Madrid have earned 105.34 million euros (roughly $111.5M) this season in a European campaign that has seen them stage unlikely comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and, most recently, Manchester City in the semi-finals.

The last tranche of prize money, some 15.5 million euros for reaching the final, came thanks to a brace from Brazilian forward Rodrygo and an extra time penalty from Karim Benzema.

(...)