United States president Joe Biden speaks at the closing of the Nato Summit in Madrid, Spain on Jun 30. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

United States president Joe Biden on Thursday said Washington would announce an additional $800 million in weaponry to be delivered to Ukraine.

The White House leader was speaking at a press conference at the closing of a Nato summit in the Spanish capital Madrid.

“In the next few days we intend to announce over $800 million more including new advanced western air defense systems for Ukraine, more artillery and ammunition, counter battery radars, additional ammunition for the HIMARs multiple launch rocket systems we’ve already given Ukraine, and more HIMARs from other countries as well,” he said.

(...)