President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 April 2022. (Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before his departure to Portland, Oregon, in Washington, DC, USA, 21 April 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 April 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

United States president Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800-million package in military aid for Ukraine as well as a temporary settlement scheme to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Biden’s announcement came a week after another $800-million in support for Ukraine and follows his meeting in Washington with Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyal.

The US president said the latest military aid was tailored to the new challenges presented by a shift in the conflict following Russia’s decision to regroup for a large-scale offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and included heavy artillery, dozens of Howitzers, 140,000 rounds of ammunition and tactical drones.

