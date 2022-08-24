US President Joe Biden speaking at a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 16 August 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

United States president Joe Biden announced Wednesday a new $2.98 billion military aid package for Ukraine on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day and on the sixth month milestone of the Russian invasion.

“The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty,” Biden said in a statement.

“As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative,” the president added.

