US President Joe Biden participates in an event commemorating the 50 million COVID-19 vaccine shot during a ceremony at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Doug Mills / POOL

US President Joe Biden looks on as a nurse gives a vaccine to Victoria Legerwood Rivera, an Attendance Counselor at Stoddert Elementary School in Northwest DC, as he participates in an event commemorating the 50 million COVID-19 vaccine shot during a ceremony at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Doug Mills / POOL

Before getting her Covid Vaccine, President Joe Biden talks with Linda Bussey, who has worked at Safeway for 37 years and currently serves a general merchandise manager in Bethesda, Maryland, as he participates in an event commemorating the 50 million COVID-19 vaccine shot during a ceremony at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Doug Mills / POOL

With signs of frustration and disgust, activist groups asked President Joe Biden’s government Thursday not to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump, and reject reopening the Homestead detention center for undocumented minors in southeast Florida.

In front of the city’s municipality headquarters, activists acknowledged their disbelief in repeating a request made two years ago, when the center with a capacity for 1,200 minors became "a symbol" of the strict immigration policies during the Republican’s term. EFE-EPA