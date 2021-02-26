With signs of frustration and disgust, activist groups asked President Joe Biden’s government Thursday not to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump, and reject reopening the Homestead detention center for undocumented minors in southeast Florida.
In front of the city’s municipality headquarters, activists acknowledged their disbelief in repeating a request made two years ago, when the center with a capacity for 1,200 minors became "a symbol" of the strict immigration policies during the Republican’s term. EFE-EPA