US President Joe Biden (R) meets with Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House in Washington. EFE/Doug Mills/Pool/File

United States President Joe Biden on Friday sought to work with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on a common strategy against an "unprecedented" flow of migrants arriving at the border between their countries.

The two leaders held a virtual meeting that the White House called "constructive" and Lopez Obrador described as "cordial," at a time when Biden is worried about the arrival of an unprecedented number of undocumented immigrants in two decades on the southern border with Mexico. EFE