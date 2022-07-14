US President Joe Biden (L), during a press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid (R), at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

US President Joe Biden, during a press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid (unseen), at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

US President Joe Biden (L) and Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid (R) sign a security pledge at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

United States president Joe Biden and Israeli caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid on Thursday discussed Iran’s nuclear program, as well as Israel’s ties with Saudi Arabia.

During their bilateral meeting in Jerusalem, both leaders signed a joint declaration stressing the "unbreakable bonds" between Israel and the United States.

The declaration also includes a pledge to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and “to work together with other partners to confront Iran’s aggression and destabilizing activities,” according to a statement from the White House.

(...)