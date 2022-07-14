United States president Joe Biden and Israeli caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid on Thursday discussed Iran’s nuclear program, as well as Israel’s ties with Saudi Arabia.
During their bilateral meeting in Jerusalem, both leaders signed a joint declaration stressing the "unbreakable bonds" between Israel and the United States.
The declaration also includes a pledge to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and “to work together with other partners to confront Iran’s aggression and destabilizing activities,” according to a statement from the White House.
