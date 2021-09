US President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after arriving at the White House via Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 07 September 2021. EFE-EPA/Alex Edelman / POOL

US President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after arriving at the White House via Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 07 September 2021. EFE-EPA/Alex Edelman / POOL

The United States president defended Tuesday the need for "bold" action to tackle the "accelerating effects" of climate change after surveying the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida in the country's northeast.

Joe Biden visited New Jersey and New York, the two states in the region worst hit by heavy rain last week and linked this and other disasters directly to global warming.EFE

