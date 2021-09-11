US President Joe Biden (R) walks to Marine One to depart to Joint Base Andrews, then onto New York City, from the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 September 2021. EFE-EPA/Ken Cedeno / POOL

United States President Joe Biden called Friday for unity in his country to leave fear behind in a recorded video message on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the extremist 9/11attacks, commemorated Saturday.

"For me, the main lesson of Sep. 11 is that, when we are most vulnerable, in the tug of war that makes us human, in the battle for the soul of the United States, unity is our greatest strength," Biden said in the video posted on his official Twitter account.

"We should not be afraid," the president said. EFE