President Joe Biden (r) and Vice President Kamala Harris make a public appearance in Washington on June 2, 2021, at which the president urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. EFE/Samuel Corum/Pool

President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with new incentives such as the possibility of doing so at hair salons or nursery schools free for people with children, given the worrying slowdown in the immunization campaign in recent weeks.

The aim, set forth by Biden himself, is for 70 percent of US adults to have received at least one anti-Covid dose via injection by July 4.

All around the world, people are desperate to get an anti-Covid injection, which any American can get at their local pharmacy, said Biden in a speech from the White House to report on the progress being made in the immunization program.

He said that if the 70 percent goal is attained by Independence Day, people will be able to "declare independence from Covid."

"We need everyone across the country to pull together to get us over the finish line," Biden said. "Give it your all through July the 4th to reach our 70 percent goal. Let's go into the summer freer and safer. Let's celebrate a truly historic Independence Day."