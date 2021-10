Anti-abortion protesters and pro-choice activists gather outside the Supreme Court on the the first day of the high court's new term in Washington, DC, USA, 04 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US Capitol police arrest pro-choice activists outside the Supreme Court on the the first day of the high court's new term in Washington, DC, USA, 04 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

United States President Joe Biden reversed Monday a ruling of his predecessor Donald Trump, which prohibited the allocation of public funds to family planning clinics that diverted abortion procedures to other specialists.

The Health Department reported in a statement that it issued a final rule that would take effect on Nov. 8 and intends to strengthen the program known as "Title X," which allocates federal funding for family planning and preventive health services. EFE