President Joe Biden delivers a speech condemning white racism and white supremacy, while first lady Jill Biden looks on, in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

President Joe Biden said Tuesday in Buffalo, New York, that white supremacy is a "poison" in the US body politic and social fabric after visiting the Tops supermarket where an 18-year-old white gunman last weekend killed 10 people for racist reasons, a massacre that the president called "national terrorism."

At a press conference, the president said that the massacre was, "simple and straightforward: terrorism. Domestic terrorism," adding that the media, politicians and the Internet have helped convince "radicalized, angry, alienated, lost and isolated individuals ... that they will be replaced" by other races.