Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a video conference joint meeting of the State Council Presidium and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 15 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

United States president Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled fresh sanctions against Russia and expelled 10 diplomats in response to alleged interference in the 2020 elections and cyber-attacks.

The White House said in a statement the expelled diplomatic staff included members of the intelligence service. EFE

llb/jt