New York State Senator John Liu (C) speaks during a Vigil for Peace, organized by the Asian American Federation, in Union Square in New York City, New York, USA, 19 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

People hold up signs during a Vigil for Peace, organized by the Asian American Federation, in Union Square in New York City, New York, USA, 19 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Friday condemned rising hate crimes in the American society during a visit to Atlanta, days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian-American women.

In his address from Emory University in Atlanta after meeting with Asian-American state legislators, Biden said the nation could no longer remain silent in the face of "skyrocketing" hate crimes against Asian-Americans. EFE-EPA