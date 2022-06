US President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn as he departs to attend the G7 summit in Germany, from the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

United States president Joe Biden left the Whitehouse Saturday for Europe where he will take part in two major international summits as the Ukraine war rages.

Earlier this week, John Kirby, the National Security Council’s communications chief, said Biden’s visit would focus on "revitalizing and reinforcing our allies, our alliances, and our partnerships around the world."

(...)