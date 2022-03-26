Warsaw (Poland), 26/03/2022.- People try to get a picture of Polish President Duda and US President Biden during an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 26 March 2022. US President Biden arrived in Poland for a two-days visit during which he is scheduled to hold talks with his Polish counterpart and make an address at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. Biden is coming to Poland straight from Brussels, where he attended an extraordinary Nato summit, a European Council meeting and a G7 summit on 24 March. (Polonia, Estados Unidos, Bruselas, Varsovia) EFE/EPA/Radek Pietruszka POLAND OUT

Warsaw (Poland), 26/03/2022.- Polish President Andrzej Duda (2-L) and US President Joe Biden (L) review an honor guard during an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 26 March 2022. US President Biden arrived in Poland for a two-days visit during which he is scheduled to hold talks with his Polish counterpart and make an address at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. Biden is coming to Poland straight from Brussels, where he attended an extraordinary Nato summit, a European Council meeting and a G7 summit on 24 March. (Polonia, Estados Unidos, Bruselas, Varsovia) EFE/EPA/Marcin Obara POLAND OUT

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT

United States President Joe Biden said here Saturday that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," though the White House later insisted that the statement was not meant as a call for regime change in Russia.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said at the conclusion of a speech to some 1,000 people outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw that focused on how the West is responding to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Following the address, a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity told reporters that Biden's "point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region."

The US leader was "not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change," the official said.

