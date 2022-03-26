United States President Joe Biden said here Saturday that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," though the White House later insisted that the statement was not meant as a call for regime change in Russia.
"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said at the conclusion of a speech to some 1,000 people outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw that focused on how the West is responding to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.
Following the address, a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity told reporters that Biden's "point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region."
The US leader was "not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change," the official said.
