United States President Joe Biden celebrated Labor Day on Monday by participating in union events in two key swing states for the November midterm elections, where he positioned himself as a defender of blue-collar workers.

"I promised to be the most pro-union President in American history, and [Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh] is keeping me to make that promise," the Democratic leader said at an event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a Rust Belt state where a large portion of the population is employed in manufacturing. EFE