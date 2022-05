US President Joe Biden (C) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C-R) attend a welcome ceremony for President Biden, at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

US President Joe Biden (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony for President Biden, at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

US President Joe Biden reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

American President Joe Biden was received Monday by Emperor Naruhito of Japan at the Tokyo Imperial Palace, as part of the three-day visit the United States leader is making to the country to strengthen alliances in Asia.

Biden arrived at the facilities of the residence of the emperors Naruhito and Masako in the central Tokyo neighborhood of Chiyoda shortly before 10:00 (01:00 GMT) escorted by about 20 vehicles. EFE