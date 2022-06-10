Los Angeles (United States), 09/06/2022.- US President Joe Biden speaks at the Plenary at the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, 09 June 2022. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON / POOL

Biden says his view for America is "light years away" from the one Trump had

President Joe Biden on Thursday said that his administration's proposals for the Americas are "light years" from those of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

He said that the US wants to discuss its proposals with other hemispheric leaders and that he believes that the proposals by the current Democratic administration are "light years" from what the region saw under the prior Republican government.

Biden made his remarks in his speech to the first plenary meeting of the 9th Summit of the Americas, which will run until Friday in Los Angeles.