In remarks to reporters at the White House on 31 March 2021, US President Joe Biden announced that he has ordered the release of 1 million barrels per day from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve for a period of six months starting in May. That release of 180 million barrels will mark a record drawdown from the US's strategic oil stockpile of roughly 600 million barrels. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

US President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels per day of government oil reserves over the next six months, a record drawdown aimed at lowering fuel prices that have skyrocketed due in part to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden made that announcement in remarks to reporters at the White House, linking high gasoline prices of more than $4 a gallon - and even higher on the United States West Coast - to Russia's military action.