US president Joe Biden on Saturday pledged to strengthen Washington and Seoul's deterrence capabilities on the Korean peninsula and said a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was possible if the latter is "sincere" about resuming dialogue on nuclear disarmament.
At a press conference following a meeting at the new presidential office in Seoul, Biden and his newly-elected South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, said they had committed to “further strengthen deterrence by reinforcing combined defense posture” on the peninsula.
(...)