People watch the celebratory event of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, being held in Wilmington, on a television at a Costco store in Richmond, California, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday pledged to unite the deeply divided United States of America mired in crises due to the coronavirus pandemic, an economic recession, and racial unrest.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify, who does not see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,” Biden said in his acceptance speech to the nation as president-elect. EFE-EPA