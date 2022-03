President Joe Biden announces his administration's $5.79 trillion budget for Fiscal Year 2023 at the White House in Washington DC on March 28, 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The Joe Biden administration on Monday presented a budget bill for $5.79 trillion with the largest-ever allocation for defense spending, coinciding with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and which is to be financed by raising taxes on corporations and on the wealthiest Americans.

In the 277-page bill, the White House is asking Congress to approve for Fiscal Year 2023 - which begins on Oct. 1, 2022 - spending of $5.79 trillion, down slightly from the $5.85 trillion budget it requested for last year.