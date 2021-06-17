US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talk during their meeting at the US - Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Geneva (Switzerland Schweiz Suisse), 16/06/2021.- US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-R) talk during their meeting at the US - Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. (Rusia, Suiza, Estados Unidos, Ginebra) EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

US President Joe Biden (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shake hands during the US-Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

Biden says Putin doesn't want a Cold War and neither does the US.

United States president Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held talks in Geneva with relations between Washington and Moscow at their lowest ebb in decades.

Despite the strained ties, Putin said “there was no hostility” during their talks, which focused on strategic stability, cybersecurity and the fight against cybercrime.

They also addressed issues related to economic cooperation, climate change, as well as the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Russian president admitted that their “assessments differ in many aspects”, he believes “both sides showed a desire to understand each other and to seek a rapprochement of positions.”

At a separate press conference, Biden insisted his agenda is “not against Russia or anyone else, it’s for the American people.”