President Joe Biden attends a White House ceremony on April 11, 2022, at which he announced a measure to require that so-called "ghost guns" bear a serial number. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

President Joe Biden on Monday announced a new measure to regulate homemade weapons, known as "ghost guns" because they lack a serial number and can be purchased online.

These weapons are responsible for a growing number of mass shootings in the United States.

"It's basic common sense," said the president in defending the move at an event in the White House Rose Garden attended by survivors of mass shootings, parents who have lost children to gun violence and gun control activists.