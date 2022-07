A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows (L-R) Omani Deputy Prime Minister and the Special Representative of the Sultan Asaad bin Tariq al-Said, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa, US President Joe Biden, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jordanian King Abdullah II; Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi posing for family photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/BANDAR ALJALOUD HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows leaders of the GCC countries, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and the USA attending the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/BANDAR ALJALOUD HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows US President Joe Biden attending the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/BANDAR ALJALOUD HANDOUT

United States president Joe Biden on Saturday said Washington remained committed to the Middle East and would not leave a void to be filled by rival powers.

Biden spoke at a summit of Gulf states in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah as he brought a trip to the region, his first since taking office, to a close.

He said the US would not “walk away” from the Middle East and “leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran.”

(...)