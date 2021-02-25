US President Joe Biden revoked a measure Wednesday by his predecessor Donald Trump, banning the entry of some immigrants deemed a "risk to the labor market," among them the beneficiaries of the visa lottery and relatives of permanent US residents or citizens.
In a countermeasure released Wednesday by the White House, Biden reversed with immediate effect the decision that Trump announced on Apr. 22 of last year in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the US economy hard and slowed the job market. EFE-EPA