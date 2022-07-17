US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a meeting with governors, labor leaders, and private companies launching the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 23 June 2022. EFE/EPA/FILE/SHAWN THEW

Joe Biden’s honeymoon period with a sector of Democratic Party voters has come to a close months ahead of midterm elections as inflation, the pandemic and the White House’s perceived lack of grit on topics such as abortion take a deep bite out of his popularity.

The midterm elections in November, which affect the House of Representatives and the Senate, are usually regarded as a litmus test for the president’s public support.

But things are not looking rosy for Biden, 79.

A survey carried out by Pew Research Center in March found that just 24% of respondents said they would back Biden in the midterms, while 36% said they would vote against him, Carroll Doherty, the head of political investigation at the institute, told Efe.

(...)