The risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “very high” and could happen in the coming days, United States president Joe Biden said Thursday.
Biden’s comments coincided with reports of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine and claims from the West that Russia was plotting to stage a ‘false flag’ operation to justify military action, although Moscow once again insisted it was not planning to invade.
Asked to comment on the threat level of a feared Russian invasion, Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday: “It’s very high.”
He added: “They have not moved any of their troops out, they’ve moved more troops in, number one. Number two, we have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in.
(...)