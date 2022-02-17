Brussels (Belgium), 17/02/2022.- A general view of the meeting room with Oleksiy Reznikov, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, on video screen (R) at the start of a meeting of the NATO Council Defense Ministers session with Georgia and Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 17 February 2022. (Bélgica, Ucrania, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Brussels (Belgium), 17/02/2022.- French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen take part in a European Union leaders extraordinary summit to discuss the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, in Brussels, Belgium, 17 February 2022. (Bélgica, Rusia, Ucrania, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN / POOL

New York (United States), 17/02/2022.- A United Nations Security Council meeting on the tensions between Ukraine and Russia at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 17 February 2022. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Donetsk (Ukraine), 17/02/2022.- A handout photo made available by the Presidential Press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) during a visit to the front line not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 17 February 2022 amid escalation on Ukraine - Russian border. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Washington (Usa), 17/02/2022.- US President Joe Biden speaks to the media about Russia's buildup on the Ukrainian border as he departs the White House for Cleveland in Washington, DC, USA, 17 February 2022. The president said there is a 'very high' risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in 'several days.' NATO and the Biden White House have dismissed Russian claims that they are drawing down troops on the Ukrainian border. (Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Stanytsia Luhanska (Ukraine), 17/02/2022.- A handout photo made available by the humanitarian mission NGO Proliska shows a view of a damaged kindergarten building in Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, 17 February 2022. According to Ukraine's military on 17 February, the kindergarten at a village in the Luhansk region was damaged as a result of shelling by Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine. Two people were injured in the incident, Ukrainian officials reported. Local residents were taken to shelters, Ukraine's military added. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/HUMANITARIAN MISSION PROLISKA HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Stanytsia Luhanska (Ukraine), 17/02/2022.- A handout photo made available by Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Press Service shows a damaged kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, 17 February 2022. According to Ukraine's military on 17 February, the kindergarten at a village in the Luhansk region was damaged as a result of shelling by Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine. Two people were injured in the incident, Ukrainian officials reported. Local residents were taken to shelters, Ukraine's military added. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/JOINT FORCES OPERATION PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “very high” and could happen in the coming days, United States president Joe Biden said Thursday.

Biden’s comments coincided with reports of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine and claims from the West that Russia was plotting to stage a ‘false flag’ operation to justify military action, although Moscow once again insisted it was not planning to invade.

Asked to comment on the threat level of a feared Russian invasion, Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday: “It’s very high.”

He added: “They have not moved any of their troops out, they’ve moved more troops in, number one. Number two, we have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in.

(...)