A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) greeting US President Joe Biden at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 15 July 2022. EFE/EPA/BANDAR ALJALOUD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President Joe Biden said here Friday that he told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the United States government views him as responsible for the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I raised it at the top of the meeting, making clear what I thought at the time and what I think of it now," Biden said following talks in Jeddah with the crown prince, commonly known as MBS.

"I was straightforward and direct in discussing it. I made my view crystal clear. I said very straightforwardly for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am. I always stand up for our values," Biden said.

