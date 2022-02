French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen take part in a European Union leaders extraordinary summit to discuss the crisis between Russia and the West over Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, 17 February 2022. EFE-EPA/YVES HERMAN / POOL

Biden says Putin has already made decision to attack Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden said Friday that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had already decided to attack Ukraine.

“At this moment I am convinced that he has already made a decision,” Biden said at a White House press conference when asked if he believes the Russian president has already adopted a resolution on the matter. EFE