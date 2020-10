Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former US Vice President Joe Biden attend former US President Barack Obama's drive-in rally campaign event for Biden in North Miami, Florida, USA, on 24 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

United States presidential candidate Joe Biden says Russia is the country that most "threatens the security" of the country, adding that China is its main competitor, with whom a rivalry could become "more serious" in coming years.

During an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” program, Biden said he thought the biggest threat to the United States right now, in the sense of breaking our security and our alliances, it's Russia." EFE-EPA

